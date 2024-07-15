XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Down 14.3% in June

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,100 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 657,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
XBiotech Stock Performance
XBIT opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.96.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.
