Analyzing Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH)

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chugai Pharmaceutical and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A HWH International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and HWH International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chugai Pharmaceutical $7.93 billion N/A $2.31 billion $0.68 29.32 HWH International N/A N/A $550,000.00 N/A N/A

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of HWH International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chugai Pharmaceutical and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chugai Pharmaceutical 31.49% 20.44% 17.23% HWH International N/A -27.08% -9.92%

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats HWH International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances and collaboration with Roche Group. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

