The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Update

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,727.0 days.
United Laboratories International Stock Performance
United Laboratories International stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. United Laboratories International has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.
About United Laboratories International
