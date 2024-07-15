The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF) Short Interest Update

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ULIHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 242,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,727.0 days.

United Laboratories International Stock Performance

United Laboratories International stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. United Laboratories International has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

About United Laboratories International

The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Bulk Medicine, Intermediate Products, and Finished Products. The company offers oral antibiotics, antimicrobials for injection, anti-cold products, cough medicines, ophthalmic drugs, antiviral drugs, anti-hepatitis B drugs, diabetes drugs, skin drugs for external use, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular drugs, amoxicillin products, nervous system drugs, vitamins, veterinary drugs, and vacant gelatin capsules.

