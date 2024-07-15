Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Declines By 13.3%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

