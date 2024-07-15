Head to Head Analysis: Sharps Technology (STSS) and The Competition

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Free Report) is one of 234 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sharps Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sharps Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Technology Competitors 1706 4505 8676 236 2.49

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 25.19%. Given Sharps Technology’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sharps Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Sharps Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sharps Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A -102.25% -72.97% Sharps Technology Competitors -673.57% -130.38% -27.83%

Volatility & Risk

Sharps Technology has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.95, indicating that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharps Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A -$9.84 million -0.44 Sharps Technology Competitors $1.03 billion $3.51 million -4,694.89

Sharps Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sharps Technology. Sharps Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sharps Technology peers beat Sharps Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology, Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. Sharps Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

