Short Interest in M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Declines By 13.4%

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M-tron Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of M-tron Industries stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. M-tron Industries has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that M-tron Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

Featured Articles

