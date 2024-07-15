Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Servotronics Trading Down 2.5 %

SVT opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.56. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Servotronics

About Servotronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Servotronics stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its holdings in Servotronics, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVT Free Report ) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned 4.03% of Servotronics worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

