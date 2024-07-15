LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LiveRamp Stock Up 1.9 %

RAMP stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Read Our Latest Report on RAMP

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.