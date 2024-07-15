LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Down 13.5% in June

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
RAMP stock opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $42.66.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
