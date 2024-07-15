NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 177.0 days.

NEXT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $112.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. NEXT has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $112.70.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

