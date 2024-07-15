NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 177.0 days.
NEXT Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $112.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.11. NEXT has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $112.70.
About NEXT
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.