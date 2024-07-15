VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,100 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 493,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VirTra Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. VirTra has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). VirTra had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTSI shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of VirTra from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 100.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirTra by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in VirTra in the first quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in VirTra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VirTra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

