NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NREF. BOKF NA raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NREF opened at $14.71 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 296.17, a current ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $260.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.61.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.