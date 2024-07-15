First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in June

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

