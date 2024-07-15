Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Decreases By 13.0%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance
Shares of TAVHY opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25.
