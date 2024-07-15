Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Decreases By 13.0%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of TAVHY opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.15. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

