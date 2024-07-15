Zacks Research Weighs in on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $340.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $158.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.75. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $11,913,039 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

