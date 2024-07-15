Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

In related news, CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,404,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 957,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 567,422 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 204,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 306,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.