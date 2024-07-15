XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 79,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

XWELL Trading Down 1.6 %

XWEL opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. XWELL has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.42.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

