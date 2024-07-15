XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 79,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

XWELL Trading Down 1.6 %

XWEL opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. XWELL has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.42.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

About XWELL

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.