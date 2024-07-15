D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $156.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.85. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

