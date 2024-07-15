Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.39.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RF opened at $20.47 on Friday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

