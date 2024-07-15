Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $117.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.
Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Synaptics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics
Synaptics Stock Performance
NASDAQ SYNA opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.