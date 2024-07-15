Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $117.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Several research firms have commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Synaptics by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $91.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

