Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $35.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.
PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Institutional Trading of Pfizer
Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE PFE opened at $28.92 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
