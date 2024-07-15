Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $35.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE opened at $28.92 on Friday. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.