Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $31.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 1,032.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $3,830,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $2,263,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $3,102,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

