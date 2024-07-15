Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $23.50

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Premier has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
