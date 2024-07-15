Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $23.50

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,650 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Premier by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. Premier has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

