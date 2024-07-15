Brokerages Set Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Target Price at $20.57

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 480.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.