Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $335.00

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.57.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of SAM opened at $288.27 on Friday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day moving average of $309.36.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

