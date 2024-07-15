Brokerages Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $50.00

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

BHP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BHP opened at $59.27 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in BHP Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.