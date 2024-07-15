MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $80.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.23.
MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Shares of MET stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.91%.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
