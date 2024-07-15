Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $61.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 90.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.