Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $72.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

