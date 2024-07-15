Analysts Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT at $188.62

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,551,000 after buying an additional 84,941 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,703,000 after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,521,000 after buying an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $171,943,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

