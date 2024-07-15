Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

