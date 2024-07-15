FY2025 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of K92 Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

K92 Mining Trading Up 0.4 %

KNT stock opened at C$8.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.06.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). K92 Mining had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of C$80.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.68 million.

K92 Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.