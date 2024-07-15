Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Reduced by Analyst

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aritzia in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.70 million.
Aritzia Trading Up 14.8 %
Aritzia stock opened at C$47.66 on Monday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$47.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. In related news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total value of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
