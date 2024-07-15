Analysts Set Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target at $9.90

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTLP opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.66. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

