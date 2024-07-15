Analysts Set Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target at $9.90

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cantaloupe
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of CTLP opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.66. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $8.28.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.