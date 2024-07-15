Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $100.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 332.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $104.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

