UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 832,100 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 1,132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 332.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

UniCredit Stock Performance

About UniCredit

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $40.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

