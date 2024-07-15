u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.0 days.

u-blox Price Performance

UBLXF stock opened at $104.94 on Monday. u-blox has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $122.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.02.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

