Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 1,148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.42 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
