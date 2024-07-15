Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,425,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 1,148,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.42 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.