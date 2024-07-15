Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNMF opened at $1.55 on Monday. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

