Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in June

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,009,700 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 15th total of 792,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 480.8 days.
Topaz Energy Stock Performance
TPZEF stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
About Topaz Energy
