Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Increases By 21.1%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Tosoh Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tosoh stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

Get Tosoh alerts:

Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.