Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 6,556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Tongcheng Travel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGCF opened at $2.28 on Monday. Tongcheng Travel has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.
Tongcheng Travel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tongcheng Travel
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Tongcheng Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tongcheng Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.