Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) Short Interest Update

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,739,400 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 6,556,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Tongcheng Travel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNGCF opened at $2.28 on Monday. Tongcheng Travel has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55.

Tongcheng Travel Company Profile

Tongcheng Travel Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides travel related services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transportation ticketing, accommodation reservation, attraction ticketing, and various ancillary value-added products and services. It also offers platform service of hotel business; and hotel management, business process outsourcing, information technology outsourcing, advertising, and insurance agency services.

