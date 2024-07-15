Short Interest in Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Expands By 27.6%

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Trimax Trading Up 44.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXN opened at $0.00 on Monday. Trimax has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Trimax alerts:

About Trimax

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.