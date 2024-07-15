Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the June 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.46. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.