Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $13.80 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

