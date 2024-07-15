Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $13.80 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Free Report)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.