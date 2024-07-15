Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,422,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 13,657,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,948.5 days.
Terna Trading Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. Terna has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $8.74.
About Terna
