Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TOELY stock opened at $113.68 on Monday. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $63.84 and a 12 month high of $134.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.