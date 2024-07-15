Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Tokuyama Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
Tokuyama Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tokuyama
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.