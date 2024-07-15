Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tokuyama Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

