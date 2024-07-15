SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) versus BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Financial Analysis

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SHF alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $17.56 million 2.16 -$17.28 million ($0.28) -2.45 BTCS $1.34 million 17.46 $7.82 million $1.29 1.16

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.2% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SHF and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -79.25% -50.38% -22.61% BTCS 1,519.73% -20.75% -17.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SHF and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.34%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than SHF.

Volatility and Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTCS beats SHF on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

(Get Free Report)

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for SHF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.