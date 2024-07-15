Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $112.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $136.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $23,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

