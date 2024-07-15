Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $8.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

